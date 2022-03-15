Sunday was National K-9 Veterans Day.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team took time to recognize their fellow brother and sisters and thank them for their service.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office began its K-9 program in 1983.

The Sheriff’s Office maintains five K-9 teams, made up of a uniform Deputy Sheriff and a dog.

Canines are acquired when they are between the ages of one and two years old.

The canine and his handler complete 360 hours of training before becoming certified.

Once trained, the police dog becomes the deputy's partner on patrol and the dog can effectively protect the deputy.

The canines have a working career of about eight years and a life expectancy of twelve years.

The Sheriff's Office dogs are trained to detect marijuana, hashish, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.

The K-9 Teams are also utilized frequently by the Oneida County Correctional Facility and local schools for building-wide drug searches.

A number of dogs are trained for explosive detection. The dogs are able to detect dynamite, C4, nitro and many other substances of which explosives are constructed

When off-duty, a canine lives with his handler as a friend and family dog.

The Sheriff’s K-9 Unit has five dogs, "Kal," “Enzo, "Bo," "Erika" and "Natalie.”

"Enzo" is certified to detect various types of drugs, not including marijuana, K9 "Kal" is trained in Explosives Detection and "Natalie" is used for Narcotics Detection and Community Relations.

Meet the Oneida County Sheriff's Office K9 Officers.

Meet The Oneida County Sheriff's Office K9 Officers

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro. 14 officers representing five different counties graduated.

Utica Zoo Hosts Their Annual Animal Bracket Challenge Take a look at the bracket for yourself! A link to vote for the animals is available below.