It's been full-speed-ahead for the Greater Oneonta Historical Society (GOHS) with a major renovation project that began back in January when the Oneonta History Center closed its doors to allow for the work to be done. No renovation project is without its challenges which Executive Director of GOHS, Dr. Marcela Macucci took in stride with success at the very recent end of it all.

The success of this renovation project with a new permanent exhibit is about to be shown off to the public on Friday, May 13 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm with a Grand Reopening reveal at the History Center located at 183 Main Street, Oneonta. Guests are asked to RSVP since space is limited.

During this free event, you enjoy the new space and the newly renovated first-floor space at the History Center with the new permanent exhibit called "Small Community, Big Ideas: Greater Oneonta". There will be some opening remarks, tours, live entertainment, beer and wine will be served, the gift shop will be open, the Sally Mullen Children’s Corner, the Brzozowski Special Exhibition Gallery, along with two window displays highlighting the Oneonta Rotary and Daughters of the American Revolution.

The experience in the newly renovated History Center promises to be an interactive experience with much to see that has never been publicly seen before. It's very different from the previous Oneonta History Center experience with a lot to see and enjoy.

I don't want to give it all away, you'll just have to come out and see for yourself. You can find out a lot more about all the changes in the Greater Oneonta Historical Society release about the Grand Reopening. You can view the public invitation to the Grand Reopening May 13 at eventbrite.com.

