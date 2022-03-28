A ceremony was held recently to honor a student at Memorial Park Elementary School in Oriskany Falls who saved her family members from a house fire.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says on the morning of March 14, Ivy Cameron was spending the night at a family members home when she was awoken by the family dog “Spike” and smelled smoke.

They say Ivy proceeded to wake the family and everyone was able to escape the home on Man Street safely.

The majority of the fire was put out quickly but the house sustained serious damage and the family could not return home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a friend of the family.

Ivy told her teachers at Memorial Park Elementary school that she knew exactly what to do because of what she learned during their school’s fire prevention week.

During the ceremony last Friday, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Curtis Morgan presented Ivy with a Certificate of Heroism plaque and credentials making her an honorary member of the Sheriff’s Office.

The plaque read:

“Your heroic actions taken on the morning of March 14th during a house fire clearly helped to save the lives of your family members and pets and you are to be commended for this act of bravery.”

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Cameron also received a Fire Prevention and Safety Lifesaving Award from the Oriskany Falls Fire Department.

Members of the Oriskany Falls, Waterville, Deansboro and the North Brookfield Fire Departments all attended the ceremony.

