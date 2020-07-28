Overnight Rain Floods Campion Rd. New Hartford

UPDATE: Shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, NYSDOT officials provided the following update - The on- and off-ramps at Campion Road in New Hartford, and Campion Road has been reopened. Flooding cleared.

Heavy rain that fell overnight Monday and early Tuesday morning caused flooding at Campion Road in New Hartford and surrounding areas, according to New York State DOT officials.

Campion Road had all lanes blocked in both directions as of 6:00 a.m. Tuesday and was closed to traffic.

The Route 8 southbound ramp also has both the on- and off-ramp closed.

At this time, an estimated re-opening time for the road was not known.

NYSDOT and New Hartford Police are on the scene.

