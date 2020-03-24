Picente: Oneida County Now Has 12 COVID-19 Cases

Oneida County now has a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, after 2 more tests came back positive today, according to county executive Anthony Picente who spoke at his daily briefing on Tuesday.

Picente said both of the people who have tested positive are hospitalized, one in Oneida County and one outside the county.

Picente said that they are still waiting on "a couple hundred plus" tests that have been sent out for lab work; and so far to date, 167 people have tested negative for the virus. He added that about 200 people are still in mandatory quarantine in the county and so far since the crisis began, some 300 people have been discharged from mandatory quarantine. There are also 76 people in cautionary quarantine.

More to come.