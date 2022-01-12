Pine Bush Man Charged with Murder of 29-Year-Old Woodbridge Man

At approximately 5:00am on Tuesday morning, January 11, 2022, New York State Police from the Ellenville barracks were called to the Ulster County town of Shawangunk for a reported shooting at a home on Vinegar Hill Road.

Vinegar Hill Road is off of Route 7/Burlingham Road in the Pine Bush/Shawangunk area.

When they arrived troopers say they found a man dead outside of the home.

Police say that their preliminary investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Walter D. Post, Jr. from Pine Bush at approximately 6:20am on the same morning.

Post is facing a felony charge of Murder in the 2nd Degree. He was sent to the Ulster County Jail pending a future court appearance.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Michael A. Hankins of Woodridge, New York.

Little information is being released at this time, including whether the firearm allegedly used to commit the murder was recovered. There is no information available about what incident led to the shooting or whether the two men knew each other. Police have not indicated a motive for the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it. No other injuries have been reported.

Police say that their investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information was available.]

What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.

Amazing Nostalgic Photos of Uptown Utica Check out this awesome collection of photos showing what Uptown Utica used to look like. It's amazing to remember what businesses used to be there.

What's New in 2022? New Laws Taking Effect in New York What's new in 2022? Several new laws take effect in New York to start the new year.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.