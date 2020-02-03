Police Advise West Utica Residents Of String Of Larcenies

Utica Police are investigating a string of larcenies from several vehicles in the area of West Utica.

Police say, over the past week several vehicles were broken into in the areas of Winner Avenue, Oak, Schuyler, Noyes and Oswego Streets.

Video footage shows three male individuals on foot involved in the thefts during the late evening or early morning hours.

Some of the items stolen include a Remington 12 gauge shotgun, iPhones, an iPad, wallets, loose change, credit cards, a purse and book bags.

Police have increased visibility in these neighborhoods and are advising residents to keep car doors locked, remove valuable items from vehicles and never leave key fobs inside your car.