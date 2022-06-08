UPDATED 06/10/2022 0052 The NYSP says that Daniel M. Wahl has been located and is in good health.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance.

Original Story:

Authorities are asking for help from the public finding a man who has been missing since Sunday.

The New York State Police says 28-year-old Daniel M. Wahl was last seen on June 5, 2022 parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the Onondaga County town of Salina, New York.

Daniel is a white male described as standing six feet three inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Daniel Wahl, or who has information that may be helpful to police, is asked to call NYSP Headquarters at: (315) 366.6000.

Police have not released any additional information, including whether they have any leads in the case or if anyone was reported to be with Daniel Wahl at any point over the weekend.

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime has taken place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

