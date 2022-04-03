Police: At least 2 Shooters Kill 6, Wound 12 in Sacramento

By ADAM BEAM, Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Sacramento's police chief says multiple shooters opened fire in the city's downtown, killing six people and injuring 12 as the bars closed for the night.

It was the second mass shooting in five weeks for California's capital city.

Early Morning Shooting In Sacramento Leaves 6 Dead SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA APRIL 03: Police work the scene on the corner of 9th and K street after a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on April 3, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Six people were killed and at least 10 were injured in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento with no suspects in custody. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images) loading...

The shots were fired before dawn Sunday. A police department spokesman says investigators believe there were at least two shooters.

Early Morning Shooting In Sacramento Leaves 6 Dead SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA APRIL 03: A candlelight vigil is set on the corner of 10th and L Street as police work the scene of a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on April 3, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Six people were killed and at least 10 were injured in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento with no suspects in custody. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images) loading...

Officials said at least four of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries. A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of gunfire.

Early Morning Shooting In Sacramento Leaves 6 Dead SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA APRIL 03: Police officers work the scene of a shooting on the corner of 10th and L street that occurred in the early morning hours on April 3, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Six people were killed and at least 10 were injured in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento with no suspects in custody. (Photo by David Odisho/Getty Images) loading...

Police Chief Kathy Lester said three of the victims who died were women and three were men.

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.