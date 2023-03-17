Undercover Police Say They Found a Prostitution Spa in Chadwicks

Police in New Hartford say they went undercover at a local spa and have arrested two women from Flushing on prostitution charges. According to police, the two were offering prostitution related services at the Crystal Fa Spa, located at 3480 Oneida Street in Chadwicks.

On March 16th, the New Hartford Police conducted an undercover criminal investigation at Crystal Fa Spa, when an undercover police officer was offered prostitution-related services in return for a fee, by employees of the spa.

Police executed a search warrant at the business and arrested 50-year-old Suxin Zhang, from Flushing, New York, and 56-year-old Qun Zhou, also from Flushing. Ms. Zhang and Ms. Zhou each were charged with one count of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, which is a Class E Felony under the New York State Education Law, police said. It was also learned through the course of the investigation that the employees are not licensed massage therapists, which is required in New York State.

A quick Google search of the business shows photos of the storefront and inside the facility, and a Manhattan telephone number posted to call for information. The Google search also showed related web content that included young Asian females pictured with the same telephone number, that linked to a handful of adult websites that claim to connect customers to escorts and "live sex" services.

Both women were additionally charged with one count of Prostitution, a class B Misdemeanor under the New York State Penal Law, police added. The NHPD says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

The telephone number and web content seem to be connected to other affiliated spas scattered throughout the country.

