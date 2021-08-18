The Utica Police Department has opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found lying unconscious at a city intersection. Utica Police say units were called to the corner of Huntington and Court Streets Tuesday at approximately 12:45AM and found the man lying there.

When officers arrived, police say they learned the man had engaged in a physical dispute with another individual that led to his condition. Several first-responders that arrived on scene attempted to resuscitate the individual. Eventually, police say the Utica Fire Department transferred the man to St. Elizabeth Hospital where further life-saving measures were attempted. Sadly, the man eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Police officials say the body of the man has been sent to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the incident and police are asking anyone with information on the incident or surveillance footage in that area to come forward. At this time there is no suspect information. There is currently no suspect information or even a description.

If you have information regarding the incident you are encouraged to contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556 or you can submit a tip online through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-866-730-8477.

