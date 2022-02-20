Police: Utica Teen With Gun Allegedly Attempts to Ghost Police

A teenager is facing multiple charges after police say he attempted to flee with a gun while they approached him.

The Utica Police Department says that they, along with deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, "attempted to conduct a citizen stop of a male on the 700 block of Bleecker (Street)" in Utica on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at approximately 12:05am.

According to a written release from the UPD, as they approached the man "a loaded handgun magazine fell to the ground, the male began to grab at his waistband, and he then fled on foot."

Police were able to catch up with him at 711 Jay Street after they say he tried to hide between buildings.

Police say they then backtracked the path of the pursuit and found a loaded 9mm handgun that had been thrown over a fence at 709 Jay Street. Police say that the "gun showed a heat signature on the thermal imager and clearly had just been discarded."

Later it was learned that the firearm was a self-manufactured "ghost gun."

The UPD says that they are actively investigating the origin and source of the guns as several ghost guns have been recovered recently.

After he was brought to the Utica Police Department the suspect was identified as 18-year-old Jean Dorsica of Utica.

In addition to a traffic violation, he was also charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

