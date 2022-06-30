Hudson Falls Women Arrested

If you ever lose your wallet make sure you report missing credit and debit cards right away.

A woman in Lake George reported her wallet missing on June 10th. She believed that she lost it near Beach Road. State Police started investigating an determined that two women allegedly found the wallet and, according to NY State Police, “proceeded to make purchases and pay bills using the wallet contents.”

Two women identified as 20-year-old Divine Wilson and 19-year-old Katelynn Cromp, both from Hudson Falls, New York, were charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and Conspiracy in the 5th Degree.

They were given appearance tickets and released on June 26th after troopers processed them in Queensbury, New York. They were then given appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court on July 5, 2022 and July 7, 2022.

Beware of Scams

Another phone scam is out there with people pretending to be police.

The New York State Police says scammers are pretending to be troopers, saying there is a case against the person being called. During the all the pretend “troopers” ask for personal information. The phone number that is showing up on the caller ID is: (631) 756-3300. This number is a phone number used by State Police in Long Island. However, the public is advised not to give personal information out over the telephone.

The NYSP is advising the following: “Neither the state police, nor any agency authorized by it, will ever solicit for money, or ask for personal information over the phone.

Please do not give any of your personal information over the phone unless you 100% sure you know who you are speaking with and if you have ANY hesitation, simply hang up.”

