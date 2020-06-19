Positive COVID-19 Cases In Madison County On The Rise

The Madison County Health Department is reporting an uptick in positive coronavirus cases in the Town of Cazenovia.

Officials say the number of active positive cases in Cazenovia stands at 12, with the majority being limited to a single household.

The Health Department does a contact tracing interview with each individual and if there is any potential for public exposure, they’ll announce the information as they have in the past.

A potential public exposure was reported at the Brewster Inn on June 12th, but officials do not have any evidence to connect the case to the family.

“This is a reminder that as we continue to reopen and more people interact there will be hotspots within our community,” said Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “The best way to combat this is by continuing to be cautious. Do not gather in large groups, wear a face covering when you are unable to maintain social distancing, and please practice good hygiene. We must continue to be smart about the spread of this virus.”

For more information, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov.