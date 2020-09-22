State Police are still investigating a tragic incident that happened on a boat in Sylvan Beach.

According to officials, Troopers responded to Canal Street in the Village of Sylvan Beach Monday at 2:30 p.m. The call came in after someone called 911 for a possible Carbon Monoxide poisoning.

State Police say members of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department discovered a male and female on a boat that was docked along the Erie Canal. Friends of the couple went looking for them after the woman did not show up for work, according to police.

State Police say 36-year-old William Lashomb of Bridgeport was found unconscious and initially transported to Oneida Hospital. Officials say he has since been airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say 34-year-old Blair Dodge of Central Square was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

State Police say their initial investigation revealed the couple was staying on the boat overnight and were either possibly poisoned by the boat's engine or a portable heater on-board. That determination is still trying to be made. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the events and it was likely a tragic accident.

The investigation is ongoing and State Police were assisted at the scene by the Sylvan Beach Fire department, Vineall Ambulance and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.