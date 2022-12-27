With temperatures still below freezing, at least 10,000 Buffalo and Western New York residents are still without power. Some have been left in the dark for three days due to the destruction caused by the blizzard. The high today will only be around 27 degrees and there will be snow this morning.

National Grid provided an update this morning saying that power has been restored to more than 93,000 customers who lost electricity due to the storm.

We have restored service to 93,600 of its 104,600 western New York customers affected by the historic multi-day blizzard that overwhelmed the region beginning Thursday evening. The company has more than 2,850 restoration experts on the ground — including line, service, tree, damage assessment, and public safety workers — who are ready to repair the remaining damage as soon as roads are cleared and outages can be accessed. National Grid officials continue coordinating with numerous state and local government agencies to identify and prioritize areas for road clearance to facilitate the restoration process. Our field force will continue to work around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible in challenging conditions.

Updates will be provided by National Grid here.

Almost $1,000 In Heating Bill Money Is Available To Help New York State Residents

As the temperature continues to drop around New York State, you may find yourself struggling to pay your heating bill. Many families are struggling due to increased food costs and buying presents for the kids for Christmas. There is help available.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, opened for the 2022-2023 winter season on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Low- and middle-income residents and seniors can apply to receive up to $976 in aid. Gov. Hochul said,

We remain committed to ensuring our most vulnerable New Yorkers have access to assistance and programs that will help address rising costs for heating their homes this winter. The Home Energy Assistance Program is a vital lifeline for countless New York families, and I encourage all who are eligible to apply for these benefits which will provide much-needed financial relief.

Young african woman using smart home touch screen iot monitor thermostat technology device on wall. Automatic security surveillance panel energy heating connected appliance system. Smart home concept Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The assistance payments are distributed by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. New Yorkers who need help can receive one regular benefit per season. If a household is at risk of losing its heat due to a utility shut-off, it could also be eligible for an emergency benefit. Emergency benefits applications will be accepted starting January 3, 2023.

New York residents outside of the City can apply here. NYC residents can apply here.

Get our free mobile app

How To Stay Safe During 'Dangerous' Cold in New York