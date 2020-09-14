President Of Griffiss Institute Announces Retirement

The President of the Griffiss Institute has announced plans to retire at the end of the month.

William Wolf has led the Institute for the last 14 years.

Wolf began as a one-man operation in 2006 and has grown the Institute into an enterprise which currently has over 30 employees and more than $200 million in contracts with the federal and state government.

“I have been extremely fortunate and enjoyed the opportunity to lead this great organization,” said Wolf. “It has been a wild and wonderful ride and I thank you all for taking the ride with me.” Today, the Griffiss Institute is a major player in technology transfer, training and education, and economic development in the Mohawk Valley.”

The Griffiss Institute is getting read to move into its new home at the Innovare Advancement Center in Rome.

A national search is being conducted for Wolf’s replacement.