One of the biggest crisis our U.S. Veterans are facing on a daily basis is suicide. The numbers indicate that America loses about 20 veterans and active service members daily to suicide. Congressman Brindisi introduced two pieces of legislation to combat the issue that made it to President Trump's desk.

The two bills were signed into law as part of the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019, which saw overwhelming bipartisan support. Congressman Brindisi says, "This bipartisan package of reforms will expand access to mental health resources and help address the suicide crisis among our nation's Veterans. I am honored that two of my bills were included and I’m glad to see President Trump sign them into law."

One of the bills sponsored by Brindisi is the Access to Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act. According to officials with Brindisi's office that law requires the VA to staff every VA Medical Facility with at least one Suicide Prevention Coordinator. It really is a follow-up bill to Brindisi's law signed by President Trump in December of 2019, the Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act.

Another bill included in the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act of 2019 sponsored by Brindisi seeks to give benefits to female Veterans. The new law requires the VA to expand the capabilities of the Women Veterans Call Center by including a text messaging option for Veterans seeking assistance. The bill also improves outreach to female veterans by publishing a website providing information about the benefits and services available to them.

These are Brindisi’s fifth and sixth bills signed into law, five of which have supported our nation's Veterans and service members.