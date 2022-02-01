Pressure on Biles, Summer Olympians Resonated with Shiffrin
By HOWARD FENDRICH, AP National Writer
Two-time Alpine skiing gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has been thinking a lot about the stress and pressure that gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Caeleb Dressel discussed during last year's Tokyo Olympics.
And Shiffrin knows that she will face similar burdens when her races at the Beijing Winter Games begin next week.
She already has been successful enough to own a total of three Olympic medals, three World Cup overall titles and six world championship golds.
Shiffrin is aware that creates expectations on her from everywhere. And how comfortable — or uncomfortable — that makes her in China could affect how well she performs.
Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice
Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.
5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State
The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.
Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season
The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.
5 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State
The most affordable cities to live in New York State.