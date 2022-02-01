Pressure on Biles, Summer Olympians Resonated with Shiffrin

By HOWARD FENDRICH, AP National Writer

Two-time Alpine skiing gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has been thinking a lot about the stress and pressure that gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Caeleb Dressel discussed during last year's Tokyo Olympics.

And Shiffrin knows that she will face similar burdens when her races at the Beijing Winter Games begin next week.

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super G FILE PHOTO: CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 23: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States inspects the course during the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Super G on January 23, 2022 in Cortina d'Ampezzo Italy. (Photo by Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) loading...

She already has been successful enough to own a total of three Olympic medals, three World Cup overall titles and six world championship golds.

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom FILE PHOTO: KRONPLATZ, ITALY - JANUARY 25: Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Giant Slalom on January 25, 2022 in Kronplatz Italy. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) loading...

Shiffrin is aware that creates expectations on her from everywhere. And how comfortable — or uncomfortable — that makes her in China could affect how well she performs.

