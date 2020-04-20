Puck The Virus Fund To Cover Lost Wages For Comets Game Day Staff
The Utica Comets “Puck The Virus’ T-shirt campaign has been a big success.
Comets President Rob Esche says the “Puck The Virus’ fund will cover full lost wages for all of the 166 game-day staff members who work for the Utica Comets, Utica City FC and Utica College.
About 3,000 of the t-shirts have been sold.
The T-shirts have been purchased by people in all 50 state and 10 Canadian provinces.
You can still purchase a t-shirt on the Comets website.
The Comets season was suspended on March 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic.