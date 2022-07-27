Queensbury Man Tries Selling Drugs to Police for 2nd Time, Fails

A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday, July 25th.

The arrest in question came when the man attempted to sell drugs to undercover police officers. This arrest led to not one, but two third-degree felony charges being levied against him.

This story is bad enough as it is, before you factor in this: this wasn't even his first time being arrested for selling drugs to police officers.

Queensbury, NY Man Arrested for Selling Drugs to Police Officers...Again

According to a report from ABC News 10 in Albany, 64-year old Norman G. Perry was arrested on Monday after attempting to sell crack cocaine to undercover police officers. The report says that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit conducted a "controlled drug buy" which ultimately led to his arrest.

Perry was charged with two third-degree felonies, and his bail was set at $150,000 cash. He was placed in custody at Warren County Correctional Facility.

As mentioned above, the story here isn't just the drug bust. What makes this story so unique, is that this is the second time that Perry has been arrested for selling drugs to police officers. Just under three months ago, on April 29th, he was arrested for attempting to do the same thing, and was also found with 50 grams of crack cocaine in his home.

In all seriousness, these types of stories are always sad to read, and I do hope that Mr. Perry finds a path forward from this in the future.

That being said, if I had been arrested in the past for accidentally selling crack cocaine to a police officer, it may cause me to change my business model a bit. Or, if nothing else, I'd find a different way to vet my clients before the sale.

Either way, it's a story all parties would probably like to have behind them.

