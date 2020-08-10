It may seem like years ago, but remember earlier this year when everyone was keeping busy in quarantine by binge-watching crazy reality shows like Love is Blind, The Circle and Tiger King? Ah, simpler times.

Well, you can transport yourself back to an easier-going part of 2020 with a new dating show hosted by a man from Rochester that you just may recognize.

Joey Sasso was a fan favorite on Netflix's The Circle and ended up wrapping up the first U.S. season of the show with a big win and $100,000 in his pockets. Now, he's delving into a new venture by hosting a dating show on TVCO.

The show, called Faraway Bae, follows another 2020 reality star, Diamond from Love is Blind, as she virtually dates six men over the course of a week. The show's trailer has a personality almost as big as its host, as Sasso stands in front of different virtual backgrounds (thanks, green screen!) and explains the premise of the show.

If you're thinking of checking out Faraway Bae, you'll want to download TVCO as soon as possible. According to the app, "TVCO is a social media video platform where people can go live, chat and connect with fans of their favorite TV shows." The first episode debuted last night, August 9, and episodes will go live at 8 p.m. EST every night the rest of this week as Diamond narrows down her group of men to one prospective suitor.