Reality TV’s Josh Duggar Convicted of Child Porn Possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Jurors on Thursday found Duggar guilty of the charges.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts when he's sentenced at a later date.

A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.

Duggar and his large family starred on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

Famous Film and TV Shows That Were Rejected By Executives These acclaimed series and movies were all turned down by numerous studio and network executives before they finally made it to the screen.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.