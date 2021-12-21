A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says an investigation regarding uploads of child pornography via the Internet from a home in Utica began in October of 2019.

A search warrant was issued in December of 2019 and numerous electronic devices were seized. Following a several months-long investigation 78-year-old Robert Plunkett was arrested last week.

On "WIBX First News with Keeler in the Morning" Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said that, even though the initial investigation was done quite some time ago, a grand jury had not been able to convene sooner because of the pandemic. Following investigation of the electronic items seized a grand jury did indict Plunkett last week, charging him with six counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. All six charges are considered felonies.

Plunkett is being held in the Oneida County Jail without bail. Sheriff Maciol says that alleged sex offenders can, despite bail reform, be held without bail depending on the nature of the investigation and the crimes alleged.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the Utica Police Department i this investigation.

Plunkett will answer the charges at a future date.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Despite the length of the investigation, because of its nature, no information about the investigation was available prior to Plunkett's arrest. Robert Plunkett has been employed in the past as a part-time contractor for Townsquare Media, the parent company of WIBX.]

