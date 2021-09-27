Red Cross Blood Supplies Drop To Lowest Level In Six Years

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage.

Blood supplies have dropped to their lowest post-summer levels since 2015.

The Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover to meet hospital and patient needs.

Donors of all types are needed, especially type “O”.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15



Herkimer County



Dolgeville

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dolgeville Fire Department, 20 South Helmer Ave



Herkimer

9/28/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herkimer Veterans of Foreign Wars, 131 Mohawk Street

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 127 Prospect Street



Ilion

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Morningstar United Methodist Church, 36 Second Street



Little Falls

10/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Little Falls Elks Lodge, 60 Ann Street



Mohawk

10/12/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 25 Mohawk, 43 West Main Street



Newport

10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Newport Fire Department, Rt. 28, 7371 Main St.



West Winfield

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Federated Church of West Winfield, 452 E Main St



Madison County



Canastota

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Canastota Veterans of Foreign Wars, 3835 Canal Rd



Cazenovia

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 27 Albany St.



Hamilton

10/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 27 Broad St.



Leonardsville

10/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Leonardsville Community Center & Ministry, 2068 NY 8



Morrisville

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Rd.



10/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles St.

10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oneida Public Library, 459 Main Street



Peterboro

10/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Smithfield Community Center, 5255 Pleasant Valley Rd.



Oneida County



Barneveld

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Centerpoint Church, 8021 NY RT 12



Boonville

10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Harland J Hennessey Veterans of Foreign Wars, 108 Park Avenue



Camden

10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John's the Evangelist Church, 35 3rd St



Clinton

10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clinton United Methodist Church, 105 Utica Road



Prospect

10/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 215 Church St., Prospect



Rome

10/2/2021: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Rome VFW Post 2246, 315 N Washington St

10/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street



Sauquoit

10/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sauquoit Valley High School, 2601 Oneida Street



Sherrill

9/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sherrill Community Activity Center, 139 East Hamilton Avenue



Stittville

10/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Redeeming Love, 9011 State Rt 365



Utica

9/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Mohawk Valley Community College, 1101 Sherman Dr

10/5/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Faxton St Luke's Health Care, 1656 Champlin Avenue, Box 479



Whitesboro

10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dunham Public Library, 76 Main Street



You can make an appointment to donate blood at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

15 Little Known Facts About Central and Upstate New York Some of us know one or two of these facts about Upstate New York, but here is a list of documented things about the region that are not so widely known. Did you know that...

30 Allegedly Haunted Dolls You Can Buy On eBay Before Halloween Shockingly, on eBay you can find all sorts of haunted items. These can be boxes, pictures, books, and even dolls. Sellers claim that dark spirits are attached to these objects. Would you even want one in your home? Why not shop for these gems for $50 or less?