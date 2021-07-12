Donate Blood, Get A Chance To Win Free Gas For A Year

The American Red Cross continues to experience a critical blood shortage.

Donors of all types, especially Type “O”, and platelet donations are needed

Officials say the Red Cross needs more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas, emergency room visits and elective surgeries.

Here are local upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Herkimer County

7/21/2021: Ilion 1PM - 6PM, First Presbyterian Church of Ilion, 90 Morgan Street

7/21/2021: West Winfield 1PM - 6PM, Federated Church of West Winfield, 452 E Main St

7/22/2021: Herkimer 12:30PM - 6:30PM, Herkimer Veterans of Foreign Wars, 131 Mohawk Street Ilion

Madison County

7/21/2021: Oneida 10AM - 3PM, Oneida American Legion, 398 N. Main St.

7/22/2021: Cazenovia 1PM - 6PM, Cazenovia American Legion Post 88, 26 Chenango St. Morrisville

7/23/2021: Morrisville 1PM - 6PM, Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Rd.

Oneida County

7/19/2021: Rome 10AM - 3PM, Rome Elks Lodge, 126 W Liberty St

7/21/2021: Sylvan Beach 12:30PM - 5PM, American Legion, 1153 Clifford Avenue



7/22/2021: Clinton 1:30PM - 6:30PM, Schilling Burns Young Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 959, 48 Franklin Avenue Rome

7/23/2021: 10AM - 3PM, St John's Lutheran Church, 502 West Chestnut Street

7/26/2021: Sauquoit 8:30AM - 1:30PM, Sauquoit Valley High School, 2601 Oneida Street

7/27/2021: Verona 12PM - 5PM, St Peter's Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road.

7/28/2021: Utica 10AM - 2:30PM, Oneida County Office Building, 800 Park Avenue.

7/30/2021: Barneveld 1PM - 6PM, Town of Trenton Municipal Center, 8520 Old Poland Rd

As a thank-you, all who come out to give blood July 7 to 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

Additionally, all who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

You can make an appointment to donate by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)