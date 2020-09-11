Rochester Leading Boilermaker’s Empire State Race-Off

The Empire State Race-Off is the Utica Boilermaker's way of determining New York's best running city, but, will Utica win the challenge? "Currently Rochester is in the lead," said Jordan Peters, the Sponsor and Marketing Director at the Boilermaker. Peters was on WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday morning.

The concept is simple, according to Peters. "register on behalf of one of 10 regions in NYS (Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Utica-Rome, Syracuse, Binghamton, North Country, Mid-Hudson, NYC and Long Island). All the mileage you accumulate between September 16-October 31 can be reported towards your region’s overall cumulative score. The region with the most mileage will receive bragging rights as the “top running community in NYS”. Walking, hiking, running and wheelchair mileage can all be counted as well."

(Courtesy of Boilermaker)

Peters says that in addition to regional competitions, sub-teams can be formed as well. These teams can be running clubs, businesses, tribute groups, or simply groups of friends and family. "There will be separate leaderboards for sub-team and personal results as well, so you can always see how you stack up against others from around the state as opposed to the overall regional competition," Peters said. "All participants also receive pretty awesome swag in the form of medals and performance hoodies," he added.

For details and registration, visit the Empire State Race-Off web page.

Sunday is also the final day to run and enter times for the 2020 Virtual Boilermaker Road Race. Visit the Boilermaker's website for details as times must be submitted before the deadline. The Boilermaker went virtual, meaning that people can run the distance of either the 5K or 15K wherever they reside, as the traditional running of the race was cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions in New York.