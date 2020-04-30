Boilermaker Registration Reopens On Friday

Registration for the 2020 Boilermaker will resume Friday, May 1st at noon.

The race, which was scheduled for July 12th, has been postponed until September 13th due to the coronavirus.

Registration was put on hold on April 13th to allow time for the nearly 12,000 runners who have already signed up to weigh their various options with regards to the re-scheduled race.

“As we re-open the registration process, we are heartened to see that the overwhelming majority of previously registered runners have chosen to join us on our rescheduled date in September and we welcome those who fill the limited remaining spots going forward” said Boilermaker President, Mark Donovan

Caps will remain at 14,500 for the 15K and 4.500 for the 5K.

You can register at boilermaker.com.