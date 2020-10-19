Boilermaker To Host Virtual Post Race Party

The Utica Boilermaker Road race will be holding a virtual Saranac Post-Race Party on Tuesday.

It will be broadcast online on the Boilermaker You Tube channel.

Virtual gates open at 6:45 and the virtual party begins at 7:00 and will run for about 45 minutes.

Access to the virtual party is also available at boilermaker.com.

All current and past Boilermaker participants have been sent e-mails with direct links to the party.

The broadcast will consist of a wide range of exclusive content, including musical acts, messages from Boilermaker staff and dignitaries including running icons Kathrine Switzer and Bill Rodgers as well as recognition of award winners and participants from the 2020 Virtual Boilermaker Road Race.

“One of the guiding principles we had as we navigated the Boilermaker through this unprecendented challenge, was to make the virtual version as traditional as possible,” said Boilermaker President, Mark Donovan. “We were able to do that with important pieces such as the Wheelchair Challenge, Charity Bib program and the Corporate Cup Challenge. Being able to unveil the iconic Saranac Post Race Party, the largest in all of road racing, in a virtual format is the final piece to the puzzle.

The 2020 Virtual Boilermaker took place from September 1st to September 13th at locations throughout the world.