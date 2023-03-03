Investigators in Rome believe they have identified the driver responsible for Wednesday's hit-and-run incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Black River Boulevard. And, the driver is also suspected of leaving the scene of an accident in a September 2022 incident, police said.

One day after Wednesday's hit-and-run involving the pedestrian, Rome Police arrested 33-year-old Matthew Rivera on an unrelated warrant for leaving the scene of a property damage accident for an incident on September 13 of last year, police said. Then Rivera was issued an appearance ticket for this week's car/pedestrian hit and run which happened just after 12-noon on Wednesday along the 1600 block of Black River Boulevard.

photo of silver SUV released by Rome, NY police this week as they investigated a hit and run accident on Black River Boulevard involved a pedestrian. (via Rome NY Police on Facebook). photo of silver SUV released by Rome, NY police this week as they investigated a hit and run accident on Black River Boulevard involved a pedestrian. (via Rome NY Police on Facebook). loading...

The 24-year-old pedestrian was seriously injury, but is recovering and is now listed in stable condition at a local hospital, officials said.

Rivera faces charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and being an unlicensed operator, investigator say. In announcing the arrest/issuance of appearance tickets to Rivera, police said he was simply released with an appearance ticket - citing NY Bail Reform laws as the reason he had to be released on his own recognizance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

