Rome Hospital Vaccinates Over 300 As Eligibility Expands

Rome Memorial Hospital vaccinated 40 law enforcement officers and other first responders on Monday.

That’s in addition to the nearly 270 people immunized at the hospital.

“Because of the coordinated effort with the mayor, RPD and the hospital, we were able to vaccinate 40 people in just over a half an hour at the Police Department,” said Vice President of Communications/Marketing Cassie Winter. With the paperwork completed in advance, Director of Pharmacy Scott Burns, RPh, and volunteer vaccinator Dr. Mitchell Rubinovich made quick work of administering the vaccine.

Rome Memorial’s appointments are fully booked through Wednesday until the hospital receives an additional shipment of vaccine.

The hospital has not received confirmation when it will get its next shipment.

New York State has launched a new hotline to assist eligible New Yorkers schedule vaccination appointments. The hotline numbers is 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

The best way to check your eligibility is to go to the state’s website at ny.gov/vaccine and complete the screening form.