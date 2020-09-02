Rome Woman Arrested After Thruway Traffic Stop

A Rome woman is facing several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop on the Berkshire Spur span of the Thruway.

State Police say a search of 25-year old Alexis Miranda’s vehicle led to the discovery of heroin, four handguns and a 9mm magazine loaded with six rounds.

Troopers say all of the handguns were loaded and had their serial numbers scratched off.

They say she did not have a New York pistol permit.

Miranda is facing charges including criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.