Update: 7:53 p.m. - Route 28 in Forestport has reopened, according to DOT officials.

Route 28 in Forestport was still closed late Friday afternoon following a motor vehicle accident earlier in the day.

Accident reconstruction teams were still on the scene after 5:00p.m.

The portion Route 28 that is closed is between Woodgate Road and Moose River Road, NYS DOT officials said.



UPDATE: At just after 6:00p.m. WIBX received word that the road closure was now involving the portion of Rt 28 between Moose River Road and Scusa Road. Aso, wer learned it is being estimated that road would open around 10:00 p.m. Friday night

No word at the this point on the number of vehicles involved or the severity of injuries.

