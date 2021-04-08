State Route 28 re-opened just after 5:00PM Thursday after being closed earlier in the day following a fatal accident.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has now identified the victim of the crash. Deputies say Kirsten Down, 67, of Forestport was attempting to make a turn onto Route 28 from Woodgate Road, and was in the intersection when she was struck by another vehicle, heading south on Route 28.

The driver of the second vehicle and two small children who were passengers, ages 5 and 10, were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Down, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident investigation caused Route 28 and surrounding roads to be closed for several hours Thursday afternoon at the Route 28 and Route 12 split, to Moose River Road - near the Bear Creek and Woodgate Road four corners.

The Sheriff's Office say not tickets have been issued at this time.

Several area fire departments assisted at the scene including Forestport, Boonville, Woodgate, Remsen, along with officials from State Police, the Department of Transportation and the STaR Ambulance.