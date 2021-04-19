Saturday Is National Drug Take Back Day

Oneida County residents can safely dispose of any unused or expired prescription medications at an event in Utica on Saturday.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the event will be held on Saturday, from 10:00AM to 2:00PM at Union Station in Utica.

Maciol says it will be a drive thru event and you can drop off your items without even leaving your car.

A survey shows that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Follow these simple steps:

1.Collect all meds you wish to dispose.

2.Leave in original containers or a zip lock bag.

3.Place in a box or bag.

4.Drive up, drop off, drive-through

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, with events taking place across the country.