School Budget Vote Executive Order Explains Deadlines

School districts will be voting on their budget, propositions and board members on Tuesday under a new COVID-19 shutdown procedure, according to Governor Cuomo.

All votes will be cast via an absentee ballot per Governor Cuomo's executive order and the election deadlines have been moved because some districts struggled getting ballots to voters. Residents of each district should have received their ballots in the mail, otherwise they should call the district office immediately.

On Monday, the Governor's office released details of the executive order defining the deadlines that schools must follow.

Voters can drop their completed ballots off at the district office before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9th. No ballots will be accepted for drop off after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Additionally, voters can mail in their ballot using the pre-paid postage, pre-addressed envelope provided. All ballots delivered by the postal service to the school district will be accepted up until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16th.

Here's the Governor's executive order and the portion that applies to the budget vote: