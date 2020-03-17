Schumer, Brindisi and Others Remember Richard Hanna

Several public officials on the local, state and national level are paying tribute to former Congressman Richard Hanna.

Hanna passed away after a long and quiet battle with cancer on Sunday. Several government leaders have released statements reflecting on the life and legacy of the three-time member in the House of Representatives.

The following community leaders have taken time to release a statement on Hanna's legacy.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer

Congressman Hanna represented the people of his district with great integrity. He worked across the aisle to get things done, and he really cared. We collaborated time and again on projects big and small. His focus was always on the people, never the politics. We need more of that in Congress. My heartfelt condolences go out to the community, his friends and entire family.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi

I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Richard Hanna, a personal friend and professional mentor. The Congressman was a giant of upstate New York, a public servant who ‘talked the talk’ and ‘walked the walk’ in his bipartisan service to this community. He put people before politics, our hometown above all else, and he led with true heart. Our community is better for his service and he will be dearly missed. Erica and I send our deepest condolences to Richard’s wife, Kim, their children, and the entire Hanna family during this difficult time.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente

Eleanor and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Richard Hanna. Richard was a dear friend who I was proud to work with before, during and after his time in office. He was a tremendous leader whose voice would be beyond valuable during these trying times. My condolences go out to his wife Kim and their children.

Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney

I am saddened to hear of Richard’s passing. Richard was a successful businessman and true public servant who endeavored to always give back to our community. My prayers are with Kim and the entire Hanna family tonight.

Former Utica Mayor David Roefaro

It is with great sadness that I learned about the passing of Richard Hanna. Congressman Hanna was an honorable man who cared deeply about the City of Utica and its citizens. He was totally blind to politics, but yet he saw with clarity his role in working to make this area a better place for all. He fulfilled those duties, he led by example, and he never gave up. I will miss him.

Richard Hanna leaves behind his wife, Kim, and two children, Emerson and Grace. A celebration of Hanna's life and memorial service is planned for later this spring.