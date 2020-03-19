Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Herkimer County

WIBX has learned of a second case of COVID-19 in Herkimer County.

The first case of the Coronavirus in the county was confirmed on Friday, March 13th. That confirmation prompted the county to close schools for over a month.

Early Thursday morning Herkimer County Legislator Vincent Bono told WIBX that county officials received confirmation late last night.

There are no additional details being released at this time, but we will continue to provide updates to this story as we get them.

Bono says, "we'll have a press conference tomorrow (Friday, March 20th, 2020) at 11 a.m. in the legislative chambers.

Stay tuned for all COVID-19 related updates on WIBX 950, WIBX950.com or by downloading our free WIBX 950 mobile app.