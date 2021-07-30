See How Well You Know Utica: 10 Trivia Questions Created 100 Years Ago

There is no doubt that Utica is a city that is super rich in history. But do you know Utica well enough to get these 10 questions correct?

Take into account, the trivia questions below were written back in the 1920s. They come from a book titled "What Do You Know About Utica?". The book was written by the Utica Gas and Electric Company on May 31st, 1927 to be exact. This book actually features hundreds upon hundreds of cool trivia questions all talking about Utica.

Many of these question's don't hold much weight anymore with references. Questions like, what used to be in such and such store. Being that the store they mention isn't in business come 2021, it is a difficult question to answer. Unless you're in your 80s or 90s they might not be common knowledge for you.

We do have quite the resident history buff here in the building though and he himself struggled on a few of the questions. This is a man who knows anything and everything about Utica too. So let's see if you can nail down these 10 answers.

Here is a random chapter, and the first 10 questions from it. Inside the book, they are labeled as quizzes. The questions you're about to read come from quiz number eight.

10 Utica Trivia Questions From 1927 Keep scrolling for the answers, they are listed after the 10th question.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

KEEP READING: 10 classic board games that will take you way back

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

