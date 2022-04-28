Sexual Predator in Upstate NY is On the Run – Call 911 if you See Him!

Many people throughout New York are sharing a Facebook post by the NYSP who announced on Wednesday that they are seeking the public's help in locating a parole absconder who appears to be on the run.

State Police in New York are searching for a convicted sex offender who skipped parole and may have ducked town, last seen according to law enforcement, heading into a "wooded area" in Upstate NY.

Here's what we know about 43-year-old Keith Hilliard according to information provided on Wednesday by the NYSP:

The State Police and State Parole are looking for Keith A. Hilliard, age 43, and described as a white male, 5'06" tall, 170 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Hilliard is wanted by State Parole for the charge of Parole Absconder. Hilliard was last seen running into a wooded area near 17 Teds Way in the town of Moravia.

Anyone with information on Hilliard is asked to call 911

The town of Moravia is located about 180 miles west of Albany in Cayuga County, and that's where Hilliard was last seen, and State Police say he was headed into a wooded area.

According to the New York State Department of Criminal Justice, Hilliard is a twice-convicted pedophile, the first incident happened in 2002, the most recent incident happening in 2016.

In both instances, the victim was a 13-year-old female.

When a parolee is released from jail, according to a legal website, "the release is subject to conditions usually including regular appointments with the parole officer. If a parolee simply drops out of contact with the court and the parole officer, he becomes an absconder from parole."

According to DCJ, Hilliard has a scar on his left cheek and has dentures, his upper and lower mouth.

Again, if you have any info regarding Hilliard, do NOT approach him - call 911.