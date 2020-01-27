Sheriff Maciol Elected To State Association Post

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol has been elected to serve as a member of the New York State Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee.

The Association, headquartered in Albany, is made up of the state’s 55 elected and three appointed Sheriff’s.

It was formed in 1934 to represent the interests and concerns of Sheriff’s and their constituents before the legislature and the Governor’s office.

Maciol served as the President of the New York State Sheriff’s Association in 2019.