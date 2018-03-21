Sheriff’s Community Coffee Events To Be Held In Vernon

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be holding two more "Sheriff's Community Coffee" events on Friday, March 23rd in Vernon.

They'll take place at Nothin' Fancy Cafe on Ruth Street at 9:00 and at Apple Betty's Diner on Seneca Street at 11:00.

The coffee events bring uniform Deputy Sheriffs and Correction Officers and the community members they serve, together over a cup of coffee, to discuss issues and learn more about each other.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the events are also opportunities to build relationships in order to better problem solve with the people in the community.