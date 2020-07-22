Sheriff’s Investigate Suspicious Van Fire In Camden

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious van fire in the Village of Camden.

Deputies say the van was found just before 3:00 this morning in a parking lot behind 50 Main Street.

They say the vehicle was fully involved and no one was with the vehicle.

An initial investigation by the Camden Fire Department determined the fire was suspicious.

A woman arrived on the scene and told authorities she was the person who parked the van in the parking lot.

She said she borrowed the van from a friend and did not know how the fire started.

The van was towed to the Sheriff’s Office compound for further investigation.

