The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a “Sheriff’s Daily Livestream” segment to keep the community informed and busy during their time at home.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the segment will run Monday through Friday from 10:00 to 10:40 a.m.

It will feature various safety presentations and will also include members of the Sheriff’s Office reading books to children.

You can watch the segment on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.