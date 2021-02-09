Sheriff’s Office Arrests Another Of Top Ten Most Wanted

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has arrested another one of their Top Ten Most Wanted.

36-year old Craig Jackson of Utica had been wanted since last September for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

After becoming aware of the recent media release of the Sheriff’s Office Top Ten List, Jackson consulted with his attorney and arrangements were made with members of the Sheriff’s Office for his surrender.

Since the Top Ten Most Wanted List was released in late January, three fugitives on the list have been arrested.

