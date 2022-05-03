The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the New York Farm Bureau and Cornell Cooperative Extension, want to remind motorists of the importance of sharing the roadways with slow-moving vehicles.

They held a news conference today at the Brady Farms in Clinton, where four generation of the Brady family were present, to urge motorists to watch for slow-moving vehicles as farm crop season gets underway.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Sheriff Rob Maciol also reminded farmers of their responsibilities when operating farm equipment on the public roads.

Maciol says operators of farm tractors and equipment should be aware that the slow-moving vehicle triangle should be placed in the center of the back end of the vehicle, located two to six feet above the road and kept clean and replaced when faded.

“This time of year, we are now beginning to see farm vehicles and equipment on the roads and motorists need to be ready to respond appropriately. These vehicles are extremely important to Oneida County’s agriculture community, which is our county’s largest industry,” said Maciol.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office Oneida County Sheriff's Office loading...

Here are some tips for motorists when the encounter a slow-moving vehicle on the road

Slow down immediately

Increase following distance to create a safety cushion

Be alert and watch for unexpected turns

Pass with care only when it is safe and legal to do so

Be aware that animal-powered vehicles may make unanticipated movements

Be aware that equipment in tow may sway on the road

Remember slow-moving vehicle operators may have poor visibility due to loads and equipment in tow

In addition to Sheriff's Office members, those in attendance at today's new conference included Oneida County Farm Bureau President John Collins, Marilynn Collins from Cornell Cooperative Extension and local Oneida County Farmer and Farm Bureau member Ben Simons.

Paul Bunyan Statues in New York Here are 10 places where you can find Paul Bunyan statues in New York.

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.