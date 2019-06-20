Sheriffs Office Investigates Accident Involving School Bus

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident this morning on Lowell Road in Westmoreland that involved a Birnie school bus.

Deputies say 55-year old Robert Edwards of Rome failed to stop in time when the Westmoreland school bus activated its yellow flashing light and attempted to stop to pick-up a student.

Edwards rear-ended the school bus, causing minimal damage to his vehicle.

The bus was carrying seven students, none of whom were injured.