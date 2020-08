The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol is looking for the public’s help in identifying the operator of a personal watercraft that was involved in a property damage boat accident on Kayuta Lake.

The incident happened on August 9th at around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies say the operator is an Hispanic man possibly from the Utica area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (315) 765-2770.