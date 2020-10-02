Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash In Vienna

One person was killed Friday morning in a one-car crash on Peterboro Road in the Town of Vienna.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle exited the road and traveled into a ditch before striking a tree.

The pickup then rolled over one time before coming to rest partially in the road.

The diver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.