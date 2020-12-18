Sheriff’s Office Release Names Of Fatal Fire Victims

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriffs Office

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the four people who were killed in a house fire on Rome-Oriskany Road on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office as the home’s owners, 79-year old Richard Davis and his wife, 79-year old Johanna Davis and their son and daughter, 50-year old Richard Davis and 59-year old Tina Davis.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

 

Filed Under: oneida county sheriff's office
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top