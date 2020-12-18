Sheriff’s Office Release Names Of Fatal Fire Victims

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the four people who were killed in a house fire on Rome-Oriskany Road on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office as the home’s owners, 79-year old Richard Davis and his wife, 79-year old Johanna Davis and their son and daughter, 50-year old Richard Davis and 59-year old Tina Davis.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.